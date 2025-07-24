Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa tells Pawan Kalyan: Astounded by your filmmaking knowledge!

Chennai, July 24 Ace cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has worked on director Jyothi Krisna's magnum opus 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' (HHVM), has now penned a post on social media in which he has expressed admiration for actor Pawan Kalyan's knowledge of filmmaking.

Taking to his Instagram page on the eve of their film's release, Manoj Paramahamsa wrote to Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who has played the lead in the film, "I am astounded by your filmmaking knowledge. For this film, #HHMV, I had to unlearn everything I thought I knew about filmmaking. I truly enjoyed every bit of our conversations — though brief — about cinema and the importance of pre-visualisation."

The cinematographer went on to state, "You mentioned how, even in the early 2000s, you were the first Avid software users in Hyderabad, creating visual cues for storytelling using Manga Comics cutouts. That really stayed with me."

Stating that he only wished he had met Pawan Kalyan earlier in his filmmaking journey, during the time he was fiercely passionate about cinema, the cinematographer said,"But today, I can see that same aggression — not in film, but in your unwavering dedication to the welfare of people. After closely observing your journey over the past 10 months, I can proudly say: the future of our children is in safe hands. Thank you for this incredible opportunity, sir."

To the fans of the actor, he said, "Dear Power Star fans, get ready for the Rudra Thandavam.#HHMV is all yours from now!"

It may be recalled that director Jyothi Krisna had told IANS in an earlier interview that they had shot the film in 200 days.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," Jyothi Krisna had disclosed.

The film's first part, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword Vs Spirit', which was originally scheduled to hit screens on June 12 this year, is now slated to hit screens on Thursday.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. and production design by Thota Tharani. Editing for the film is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

