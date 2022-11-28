'Cirkus' teaser packs in signature Rohit Shetty entertainment

Mumbai, Nov 28 The makers of Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie 'Cirkus' unveiled its teaser on Monday. The film marks Ranveer Singh's third collaboration with the superstar Bollywood director Rohit Shetty after 'Simmba' and the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', where he had an extended cameo appearance.

The teaser features a bunch of Rohit Shetty regulars such as Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. Both Ranveer and Varun seem to be playing dual roles in the film.

The teaser not just announces the date (December 2) when the trailer would drop, but also said the film will be released during Christmas this year. With 48 seconds of runtime, the teaser packs in signature Rohit Shetty entertainment as it makes past references to his films. It also indicates that the film will be set in the 1960s.

The film is an important one for Ranveer as his last two films - '83' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' - did not perform well in the box office.

Also on Ranveer's plate is the Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in which he will share the screen with Dharmendra, his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

