Cirkus trailer: Deepika Padukone makes special appearance in hubby Ranveer Singh's film

The trailer for Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Cirkus' has been unveiled, and it indeed acts as a bonus for Ranveer and Deepika Padukone's fans.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Cirkus' also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' trailer revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.

While Ranveer has two love interests in Pooja and Jacqueline already, he is joined by actor-wife Deepika Padukone for a song in the trailer. Deepika will be seen dancing in a special song with Ranveer . With the trailer, Rohit also gives a hint of the new universe he is planning to create with the Golmaal franchise.

The trailer gives us a small glimpse of what one can expect watching the movie. While some liked the trailer, there's a section of social media users who found it average.

"Average but what a surprise cameo by Deepika," a social media user commented.

"Dialogues are not that funny," another one wrote.

On the other hand, there're users who really liked the trailer.

"Waaah. Awesome," a netizen commented.

"Maza agaya," another one wrote.

Cirkus marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled to release on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor