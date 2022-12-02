Cirkus Trailer: Rohit Shetty Ranveer Singh's hit jodi deliver a perfect masala film

Ranveer Singh is back with another massive entertainer collaborating with Rohit Shetty. The duo teamed up for a fun drama titled ‘Cirkus’. The makers dropped the trailer today. The 3 minutes and 39 seconds long trailer sees Ranveer Singh as an electric man who works in a circus. He and Varun Sharma are dealing with doppelganger issues. Set in the '60s, the movie is shot mostly indoors as Shetty has created sets of that era. The trailer video also gives a glimpse of the song 'Current laga re'.

There is a surprise element too in the video. Apart from this, the trailer has multiple Golmaal references as it features the characters Gopal, Madhav, Laxman and Lucky as orphans. Adding the right punch along with him are Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The music strikes a chord with the signature background score. Every frame reminds you that this is a Rohit Shetty’s film. The colour blocks, the vibrant sets and the costumes, you cannot help but be consumed into the world of the bygone era. This will be Shetty's third collaboration with Singh after their blockbuster "Simmba" and last year's "Sooryavanshi", in which he featured in an extended cameo.

