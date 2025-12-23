Citara enters Gujarat, to open new entertainment spaces in Jamnagar and Rajkot

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], December 23 : Entertainment company 'Citara', co-founded by filmmaker Tutu Sharma and entrepreneur Rahul Nehra, has announced its entry into Gujarat with plans to open centres in Jamnagar and Rajkot.

This marks the company's first step into the state as part of its wider expansion across India.

According to a press release, Citara is known for creating cinema-based entertainment spaces mainly for Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. Its theatres are smaller in size but use modern technology to give moviegoers a multiplex-like feel at lower prices. Along with films, these spaces are planned as community hubs where people can come together for different kinds of entertainment.

The upcoming centres in Gujarat will bring many formats under one roof. Apart from regular movie screenings, the venues will also host stand-up comedy shows, children's films, classic movie screenings, music shows and digital content by creators.

Speaking about the expansion, co-founder Tutu Sharma, as per a press note, stated that the company sees Gujarat as an important market where people actively support films, comedy and live shows. He shared that Citara wants to build spaces that connect well with local audiences.

Managing director Rahul Nehra said Jamnagar and Rajkot were chosen because of their strong cultural life and growing demand for new entertainment options. He added that these cities have the potential to support this kind of format.

Citara said the Gujarat launch is part of its larger plan to grow in regional markets. The company also hopes these centres will help local artists and creators by giving them a platform to reach wider audiences.

