Classic comebacks: 'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' sequel in works

Mumbai, Dec 22 At a time when filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is gearing up for the release of his son Aasman Bhardwaj's debut film 'Kuttey', his own 2006 film 'Omkara' is being remade.

Anand Pandit is joining hands with Eros International and Parag Sanghvi to produce sequels and re-make of two yesteryear blockbuster films 'Omkara', and 'Desi Boyz'.

Sunil Lulla, Chairman, Eros Motion Pictures said: "These films will answer many such questions. We will work together to ensure that the essence of these classics remains untouched even as we infuse new energy and fresh vibrance in them."

'Omkara' is a 2006 Indian crime drama film adapted from William Shakespeare's Othello, co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It was headlined by Bollywood's top stars including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

Anand Pandit said: "Yes, it is true that I have collaborated with Eros International and Parag Sanghvi to make a sequel and a re-make of two iconic films. Each of these two films - 'Omkara' and 'Desi Boyz' were trailblazers in their respective eras for their storytelling, star cast, and music. They still remain unforgettable for their command over their respective genres."

'Desi Boyz' is a 2011 Bollywood romantic comedy directed by Rohit Dhawan, son of director David Dhawan. The film stared Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles, while Sanjay Dutt featured in an extended cameo.

Parag Sanghvi said: "I am really thrilled to be a part of these amazing projects. It will be exciting to take the legacy of these classic hits forward."

