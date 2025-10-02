Classical music legend Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passes away at 89 in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 : Indian classical music legend Pandit Chhannulal Mishra has passed away at 89.

The music maestro, who was keeping unwell for a long time, took his last breath on Thursday at 4:15 am at his daughter Namrata's, residence in Mirzapur's Gangadarshan Colony.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra was recently also admitted to the hospital after suffering a minor heart attack. After recovering, he came back to Mirzapur and was under the care of doctors at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital.

His late rites will be performed with full state honours at Manikarnika Ghat on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the news of his sudden passing has left the music world mourning, with condolences and tributes taking over social media platforms.

Born on August 3, 1936, in a village of Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received his early music training from his father and then received his formal music education in Varanasi. The late vocalist also received extensive training under the guidance of Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of the 'Kirana Gharana'.

Renowned for his exemplary singing skills, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's performances were soulful and melodious, which earned him both national and international fame. He was also considered a leading force of Purab Ang's 'Thumri' style.

In a decades-spanning career, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received several honours, including the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Naushad Award, and the Yash Bharati Award.

The Government of India honoured him with the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2020.

He was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship.

