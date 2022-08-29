Clean shaven, crew cut: Why Vivian Dsena is trending on social media
By IANS | Published: August 29, 2022 09:03 PM2022-08-29T21:03:04+5:302022-08-29T21:15:07+5:30
Mumbai, Aug 29 Vivian Dsena has been playing the role of Ranveer in the daily show 'Sirf Tum', which also stars Eisha Singh in the lead role.
The actor has been a part of the show for the past nine months. Recently, he was trending on social media for his new look in the show.
Dsena now sports a clean-shaven look and a crew cut, looking much younger than before. Speaking about the transformation, he says: "This new look is rejuvenating. After the makeover, when I came to the sets, I felt so recharged. And I have been getting great feedback."
He added, "My fans have been an integral part of my growth. I got to know from our team that after my new look was revealed, both the show and myself are trending on social media.
"Honestly, it's a different feeling when your hard work and dedication pays off. I have always maintained myself properly because good habits and dedication can take you places."
