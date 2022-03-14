Climate change activists in France get inspired by Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Apart from racking up four Oscar nominations, filmmaker Adam McKay's star-studded political satire 'Don't Look Up' recently also inspired tens of thousands to march against climate change in France.

According to Variety, on Saturday, more than 80,000 people protested peacefully in multiple cities in France, including 32,000 people in Paris. A local news outlet reported that several of the protestors could be seen holding 'Look Up' signs.

The non-profit organisation Alternatiba had named this annual protest for the climate as 'Look Up Day'.

This was done in reference to McKay's allegorical movie which stars two earnest astronomers on a mission to warn a narcissistic U.S. president and her son, as well as a pair of jaded news anchors that the Earth is about to get shattered by a comet.

After seeing pictures of the demonstrations, McKay took to social media to share his excitement by saying "reports are 80 thousand marched in Paris alone. How do you say 'holy shit!' in French?"

Last month, on finding out that his movie was going to be the motto of this year's march, the filmmaker had tweeted that he was "hoping it gets peacefully loud as hell."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor