CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate 29th International Film Festival of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 10 : The 29th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will kick off on Friday, December 13, with a grand opening ceremony at 6 pm at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival, which promises to be a vibrant celebration of global cinema, according to Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Cheriyan emphasized that this year's IFFK will feature a remarkable selection of films from across the world, providing an unparalleled cinematic experience for film lovers.

"The festival will showcase a total of 177 films from 68 different countries," he said, highlighting the international diversity represented in the selection.

The festival's official program will be divided into multiple categories to cater to a broad range of cinematic tastes. The International Competition section will present 14 films, offering a platform for filmmakers to showcase their cutting-edge works.

Meanwhile, the Malayalam Cinema Today category will include 12 films that reflect the latest developments in the Malayalam film industry.

Seven films will be featured under the Indian Cinema Now section, shining a spotlight on contemporary cinema from across India.

A key feature of the festival this year will be the World Cinema section, which will present a curated selection of 63 films from a variety of countries.

Among the festival's most anticipated offerings is the Festival Favourites category, which will showcase 13 films that have garnered audience acclaim at major international film festivals.

These films have been recognized for their storytelling, direction, and cinematic excellence, and are expected to be one of the main attractions for festival-goers.

The IFFK 2024 will be held across 15 theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, providing a unique opportunity for film enthusiasts to experience a wide array of films from various genres and regions.

The festival, organized by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, continues to be a significant cultural event, drawing cinephiles, filmmakers, and critics from around the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor