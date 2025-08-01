CM Pramod Sawant unveils logo of Goa State Film Festival 2025; event to take place from August 14

Porvorim (Goa) [India], August 1 : The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, unveiled the official logo of the Goa State Film Festival (GSFF) 2025 on Thursday.

During a press conference, CM Pramod Sawant unveiled the logo and announced that the GSFF will be organised in the state from August 14 to 17, 2025. A total of 24 films are set to participate in the film festival.

While sharing the details of the upcoming film festival in the state, Goa CM said, "Goa State Film Festival (GSFF) will be organised from 14th to 17th August 2025. We just released the logo of the Goa State Film Festival (GSFF). This festival is especially for the Goan language, Konkani, and Marathi. Almost 24 films have participated in this."

CM Pramod Sawant expressed his excitement for the state film festival, stating that GSFF is expected to generate a similar level of enthusiasm among cinephiles as the international film festivals.

The Goa State Film Festival will be organised by the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), the prime organisers of the International Film Festival of India, Goa 2024.

Taking to their Instagram handle, ESG shared the logo of the state film festival on Thursday.

While sharing the logo, the organisers detailed the significance of the event for the Goan cinema.

"Presenting the official logo of the Goa State Film Festival (GSFF)! The new GSFF logo captures the essence of Goa's vibrant cinematic and cultural spirit. Featuring a camera shutter and a spiral shell, the design blends the language of cinema with the soul of Goasymbolising creativity, growth, and the enduring power of storytelling," wrote ESG.

"The Goa State Film Festival 2025 will be held from 14th to 17th August, marking a special edition as we celebrate 75 Years of Goan Cinema," it added.

Goa State Film Festival will also include a Short Film Making competition. Cash prizes have been allocated for the Best Film and Best Director winners.

