CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to folk music legend Sharda Sinha

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow at the demise of legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha, who passed away in the national capital recently.

The news of her demise has left a void in the world of folk music, particularly in Maithili and Bhojpuri traditions, which she helped popularize on the national stage.

In a heartfelt message posted on his official social media platform X, Dhami described the loss as "irreparable."

Dhami wrote, "The news of the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr. Sharda Sinha ji, the famous folk singer, who established a distinct identity on the national stage through singing in many folk languages including Maithili and Bhojpuri, is extremely sad. Her passing is a huge loss to the field of folk culture and music."

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1853854449414111500

Dhami extended his condolences to Sinha's family, her fans, and the wider community. He prayed to Lord Kedarnath to provide strength to those mourning the loss. "I pray to Baba Kedar to grant a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family and fans to bear this sorrow," Dhami said in his tribute.

Sharda Sinha's passing marks the end of an era in the folk music tradition of Bihar, where she was affectionately known as "Bihar Kokila" (The Nightingale of Bihar) due to her soulful renditions of folk songs.

Her remarkable contribution to the music scene has earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

Sinha, who had been battling multiple myeloma since 2018, passed away due to complications arising from septicemia.

The iconic singer, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi, died on the first day of the Chhath Puja, a festival that she had closely associated with through her memorable songs.

Her Chhath Mahaparv songs have long been a central part of the festival's celebrations, and her passing on this day adds a poignant layer of sorrow to the occasion for her fans and admirers.

In an emotional statement, her son Anshuman Sinha revealed that the family had chosen to perform her last rites in Patna, at the same location where her husband's final rites were conducted.

"This is a sad time for us. She was very close to all of us, and it is a shock for everyone who knew her," he said.

He also added that her presence would continue to resonate through her music, which would forever remain in the hearts of her fans.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who held Sharda Sinha in high regard for her contribution to the state's cultural heritage, announced that her last rites would be performed with full state honours.

In addition, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who was personally affected by the loss, expressed his condolences, recalling how Sinha had once promised to visit his homea promise that will now remain unfulfilled. "May God give strength to her family and to all those who loved her," Tiwari said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his heartfelt tributes to the iconic singer.

In his statement, PM Modi praised her remarkable contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili music, especially her deep and moving Chhath songs, which will continue to echo in the hearts of the people for years to come.

"The echo of her melodious songs will last forever," PM Modi said, emphasizing the lasting impact of her work on the cultural landscape of India.

Sharda Sinha's career began in the 1970s, and over the decades, she became a key figure in the folk music scene.

