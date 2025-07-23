CM Rekha Gupta declares Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' tax-free in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' will be tax-free in Delhi.

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta wrote, "I am pleased to share that the Delhi Government has declared the film 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the state. With an impactful narrative of inclusion, the film is an inspiring story of a young, 'special' girl-Tanvi, who is determined to achieve her dreams against all odds."

"Tanvi's story is emotional and inspirational. We are committed to promote films that strengthens the spirit of Rashtra Seva, ignites patriotism, and awakens the conscience of the nation. Best wishes to the entire team of the film," her post read.

CM Rekha Gupta also shared a picture with Kher and actor Shubhangi Dutt from the film's screening which conducted in the national capital recently.

Earlier, on Monday, the film was declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh by the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"Today, I had the opportunity to watch the film *Tanvi The Great* with the renowned actor and director Shri @AnupamPKher ji in Bhopal. I announce that the film will be made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

Centred on the Indian Army and autism, 'Tanvi The Great' tells the story of a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and grandfather (Anupam Kher). Inspired by her late father, she is determined to join the armed forces.

The film also features Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios along with NFDC, the film has received global accolades during its festival run in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston. It also earned standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.

