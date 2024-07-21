CM Shinde to Salman Khan: Renowned personalities mark presence at 'Dharmaveer 2' trailer launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : The trailer launch of 'Dharmaveer 2' was attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, politics, featured luminaries like from Bollywood Salman Khan, Jeetendra, Govinda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Salman Khan was welcomed with a bouquet and shawl at the event.

Veteran actor Jeetendra and actor-turned-politician Govinda, too, attended the trailer launch of 'Dharmaveer 2'.

The event was also graced by the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Honouring the legacy of the late Anand Dighe, the event that started with a Gurupurnima performance, saw a host of celebrities, including Jeetendra, Govinda, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Joshi, Mahesh Kothare and the starcast of the film Prasad Oak, Kshitish Date, Siddharth Jadhav amongst others.

Look at the pictures:

'Dharmaveer 2: Mukkam Post Thane' continues the tale of Anand Dighe, affectionately known as 'Dharmaveer', emphasizing 'Dharmaveer 2', following the success of its predecessor, aims to delve deeper into the life and legacy of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. His profound influence on the Thane region and his lasting legacy. Under the direction of Pravin Tarde, the film features veteran actor Prasad Oak portraying Anand Dighe, while Kshitish Date brings the young Eknath Shinde to life on screen.

Earlier this month, actor and producer Bobby Deol unveiled the poster of the film 'Dharmaveer 2' alongside Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and the film's cast and crew in Mumbai.

At the event, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remarked, "Dighe Saheb's legacy was first introduced to audiences in the movie "Dharmaveer," but his contributions are so extensive that they cannot be encapsulated in just one film. Hence, the story has been expanded into two parts. This new film aims to highlight crucial elements of his impactful past. We aspire to follow in the footsteps of Dighe Saheb and Balasaheb Thackeray, dedicating ourselves wholeheartedly to their legacy. Dighe Saheb not only championed Hindutva but also protected the entire society, offering help to people of all religions, castes, and creeds without disappointment. No needy person ever left his presence without receiving assistance. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde brought these cherished memories of Anand Dighe to light at the trailer launch of "Dharmaveer 2: Mukkam Post Thane."

Salman Khan added, "I had come for the first movie's screening and it was a big hit and I hope and pray that this one will be an even bigger hit".

The film is to be released on August 9, 2024.

