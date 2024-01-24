CM Siddaramaiah launches Anand Pandit's five films in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked his presence at the launch of presenter Anand Pandit's five big-budget films in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The films launched under RC Studios (a pan-Indian motion picture production, distribution and acquisition company) are 'Kabzaa 2', 'P.O.K.', 'Father', 'Dog', and 'Sri Ramabana Charita'.

'Kabzaa 2' and 'P.O.K.' will be directed by R Chandru and 'Father' by Rajamohan, while the directors for 'Sri Ramabana Charita' and 'Dog' have not been finalised yet, read a statement.

On presenting the above mentioned films, Anand Pandit said , "I am thrilled to back these five projects and it was a great honour to be present at their launch. This day signals a new era in truly pan-Indian film-making. This was a historic moment and I wish RC Studios the very best and hope they reach many more cinematic milestones."

More details regarding the films are awaited.

