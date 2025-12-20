CM Vijayan, Satheesan and others mourn Sreenivasan, hail his enduring legacy in Malayalam cinema

Kochi, Dec 20 The demise of veteran actor, screenwriter and filmmaker Sreenivasan has drawn heartfelt tributes from across the political and cultural spectrum, with Kerala’s top leadership describing his passing as an irreparable loss to Malayalam cinema and to society at large.

The 69-year-old multifaceted film personality breathed his last at a government hospital on Saturday morning.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message, said Sreenivasan was a rare filmmaker who left his imprint across every sphere of cinema by breaking long-standing conventions.

He noted that very few artistes had succeeded like Sreenivasan in portraying the life of the common man on screen and in leading audiences, through humour and reflection, to deeper levels of social awareness.

Even while fully aware that his ideas would invite sharp criticism, Sreenivasan presented them with wit and grace, earning the respect of admirers and critics alike, he noted.

The Chief Minister also recalled his personal interactions with the filmmaker, describing him as a symbol of affection and friendship, and said Sreenivasan’s life was a lesson in perseverance for generations.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan described Sreenivasan as an unparalleled talent who captured, in an extraordinary style, the lives of ordinary people in a vast world and great individuals in small, intimate settings.

He said Sreenivasan rewrote the very idea of the conventional hero in Malayalam cinema, creating characters rooted deeply in Malayali society.

Through biting satire, sharp criticism and unvarnished truths, his works delivered powerful messages to Kerala society, Satheesan said, adding that there would hardly be a Malayali who does not recall, at least once a day, something Sreenivasan wrote, said or portrayed on screen.

Cultural Affairs and Films Minister Saji Cherian hailed Sreenivasan as a multifaceted genius who astonished the Malayalam film world for nearly five decades.

He said films penned and directed by Sreenivasan elevated the artistic stature of Malayalam cinema, while his characters became beloved presences in Malayali households.

Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer said Sreenivasan’s passing had created a void that even time could not fill.

He described the filmmaker as a rare talent who presented socially conscious themes through simple yet deeply touching narratives, portraying the struggles and aspirations of ordinary people with great sensitivity.

Leaders across party lines joined the bereaved family, colleagues and countless admirers in mourning the loss of a creative giant whose legacy will continue to shape Malayalam cinema and society for years to come.

