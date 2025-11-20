CMA Awards 2025: Singer Lianey Wilson takes Entertainer of the Year award; Full winners list here

Nashville [US], November 20 : The 59th annual Country Music Association (CMA) awards were held on Wednesday to celebrate the most talented artists of the year, reported Deadline.

Hosted by Lainey Wilson, the singer who is known for her song 'Whirlwind', topped this year's nominees with six categories, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year, tying with Megan Moroney and Ella Langley for the most nominations.

The song of the year went to Ella Langley and Riley Green for the song 'You Look Like You Love Me'.

Here are the winners of the 2025 Country Music Association Awards, as per Deadline.

Entertainer of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

'You look like you love me' - Ella Langley & Riley Green (Producer: Will Bundy; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

Album of the Year

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

Song of the Year

'You look like you love me' (Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Vocal Group of the Year

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Musical Event of the Year

'Pour Me A Drink' - Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome)

Musician of the Year

Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar

Music Video of the Year

'you look like you love me' - Ella Langley & Riley Green (Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney)

New Artist of the Year

Zach Top

Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Vince Gill

According to the Deadline, performers at this year's ceremony included Wilson, Moroney, Langley, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor