CMA Awards 2025: Singer Lianey Wilson takes Entertainer of the Year award; Full winners list here
By ANI | Updated: November 20, 2025 17:55 IST2025-11-20T17:50:26+5:302025-11-20T17:55:08+5:30
Nashville [US], November 20 : The 59th annual Country Music Association (CMA) awards were held on Wednesday to celebrate the most talented artists of the year, reported Deadline.
Hosted by Lainey Wilson, the singer who is known for her song 'Whirlwind', topped this year's nominees with six categories, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year, tying with Megan Moroney and Ella Langley for the most nominations.
The song of the year went to Ella Langley and Riley Green for the song 'You Look Like You Love Me'.
Here are the winners of the 2025 Country Music Association Awards, as per Deadline.
Entertainer of the Year
Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
'You look like you love me' - Ella Langley & Riley Green (Producer: Will Bundy; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)
Album of the Year
Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
Song of the Year
'You look like you love me' (Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere)
Female Vocalist of the Year
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Vocal Group of the Year
The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Musical Event of the Year
'Pour Me A Drink' - Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome)
Musician of the Year
Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
Music Video of the Year
'you look like you love me' - Ella Langley & Riley Green (Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney)
New Artist of the Year
Zach Top
Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award
Vince Gill
According to the Deadline, performers at this year's ceremony included Wilson, Moroney, Langley, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson Jr.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor