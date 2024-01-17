Coachella 2024 lineup announced, deets inside

Los Angeles [US], January 17 : April will be extremely exciting for music lovers as Choachella is returning with its new edition.

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator and No Doubt will headline the 2024 Coachella festival, promoters Goldenvoice announced on Tuesday, Variety reported.

D.A.N.C.E Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024

Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Sublime, Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, Victoria Monet, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Justice, Deftones and Lil Yachty will also perform at the music festival.

The 23rd installment of the festival will take place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, on the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Coachella is North America's largest music festival and has already sold all of its 125,000 per-day tickets.

Sources say that Dua Lipa and Shakira, both of whom have new albums on the way in 2024, were also in contention to headline; Lipa reportedly bowed out because the timing did not work, while festival organizers reportedly passed on Shakira.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor