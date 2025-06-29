'Cobra Kai' creators reveal they reached out to Hilary Swank for final season cameo

Washington [US], June 29 : As 'Cobra Kai' brings the 'Karate Kid' universe to a close with its sixth and final season, the show's creators have revealed that they made an effort to bring back a familiar face, Hilary Swank.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress portrayed Julie Pierce in 'The Next Karate Kid' (1994), a character who has been absent from the franchise for over three decades.

Josh Heald, who co-created the series with Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, shared in an interview that they reached out to Swank's team early on in the process of developing the final season, according to Deadline.

The creators had an idea for how Julie Pierce could fit into the Cobra Kai storyline without requiring a full commitment to the season.

"We did reach out in the very early days before the season to see if there was a path [for her to appear]," Heald said in an interview, adding, "We had an inkling of an idea about how she could come into this story and not have to commit to 10 episodes or something," as quoted by Deadline.

Heald further explained that they approached Swank's team with a "genesis of an idea" about how Julie could return to the larger 'Karate Kid' universe. They were hoping for an opportunity to meet with her and discuss the potential storyline in greater detail.

However, despite their efforts, the creators were unable to secure a meeting with Swank.

Heald described the response from the actress as "very respectful" but added that she was not in a place where she was ready to revisit the role.

"She didn't want us to go through the trouble of flying out to her and putting our heart on the sleeve," Heald explained, adding, "Because it just wasn't something she was ready to do at that moment," as quoted by Deadline.

Despite the missed opportunity, Heald acknowledged that Julie Pierce remains a "big piece of the Miyagi-verse" and is a character they would like to revisit in the future.

"For us, it was a little disappointing because we like getting everybody, but at the same time, we didn't sacrifice any huge story that we had fully developed," he said, adding, "It's more fruit on the vine for if we can revisit this universe going forward."

The Cobra Kai creators have brought several legacy characters back into the fold during the show's run, including Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence, and Jackie Chan's Mr. Han from the 2010 Karate Kid reboot.

The series, which began as a nostalgic revival of the Karate Kid saga, has proven to be a global hit, blending old and new characters with fresh storylines.

With Cobra Kai officially concluding its run, the creators have left the door open for future possibilities in the Karate Kid universe, including the potential return of Julie Pierce.

Fans of the franchise continue to hold out hope that Swank may one day reprise her role in a future spinoff or project related to the Miyagi-verse.

While the final season of Cobra Kai will not feature Swank's Julie Pierce, the creators expressed optimism that there could be future opportunities to bring her back into the fold. As Heald noted, "We'll see what the future holds."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor