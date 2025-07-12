Coco Jones, Donovan Mitchell announce their engagement

Washington DC [US], July 12 : Singer Coco Jones and NBA star Donovan Mitchell are officially engaged.

The couple, who have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, shared the news on Instagram on Friday, July 11.

In the photo, the Grammy-winning singer, 27, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, are seen kissing, with Jones' hand resting on Mitchell's chest, proudly flaunting her sparkling engagement ring.

Mitchell also shared a video of the proposal, which took place at a beautiful resort near a body of water, with palm trees swaying in the background. In the clip, the couple walks together by a pool before Mitchell gets down on one knee.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL-tWGKS1k6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In a joint statement shared with PEOPLE, their reps said, "After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement."

"The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together," the statement added.

Though the two have always stayed tight-lipped about their relationship in public, fans had guessed something was going on.

According to PEOPLE, during Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Jones responded to online talk about her personal life.

"I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea. I love that. Little spies everywhere. I feel like I'm in a detective movie," she said in February.

"But you know what, I'm happy. And I will say my music is the outlet that I use to tell most of my stories and my truth, and some things I keep for myself 'cause this is my life, too."

"I don't want to ever feel like I have to be somebody's secret. I don't want to make anybody feel like they're mine. I think, for me, I"m trying to protect myself, and I'm trying to protect my family na whoever I love. So, yeah, I am more private," she further said.

