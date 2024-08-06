Coffee with ‘Bhutta’: Karishma Tanna’s perfect blend for monsoon date

Mumbai, Aug 6 Actress Karishma Tanna has shared a glimpse of a coffee date with her friend, perfectly complemented by ‘bhutta’ for the monsoon season.

Karishma, who has 7.5 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a video of herself making coffee with the help of a coffee machine.

The actress is seen wearing an oversized pink and blue striped shirt and denim trousers. Her hair is tied in a bun, and she is flaunting her natural look.

Another video shows Karishma and her friend enjoying their coffee date with chocolate chip cookies.

The last snap shows Karishma holding a ‘bhutta’ in her hand, captioned: “White bhutta love.”

Karishma made her television debut in 2001 with the long-running family drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

The actress has since starred in shows like ‘Paalkhi’, ‘Naagin 3’, Qayamat Ki Raat’, ‘Kahi To Milenge’, ‘Manshaa’, ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’, ‘Kkoi Dil Mein Hai’, ‘Kkusum’, ‘Raat Hone Ko Hai’, ‘Ek Ladki Anjaani Si’, ‘Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam’, ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi’, ‘Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo’, ‘Jeanie Aur Juju’, ‘Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’, among others.

Karishma has also participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8', the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 7', and emerged as the winner of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.

She has featured in the legal web series ‘Guilty Minds', which stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in the lead roles.

The diva played the role of Inspector Geeta in the series ‘Hush Hush', starring Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Soha Ali Khan.

Karishma essayed the lead role of Jagruti Pathak in the crime series ‘Scoop', created and directed by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul.

The series features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani in supporting roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor