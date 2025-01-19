Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wooes Mumbai audience with his Hindi

Mumbai, Jan 19 The British rock band Coldplay took to the stage in Mumbai on Saturday as a part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

As the fans from across the country gathered for the event, they were in for a surprise when the band’s frontman Chris Martin impressed them by speaking in Hindi and also chanted, ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

During the performance, he paused to connect with the audience, saying, “It's been our 4th time in the country. Thank you for being a wonderful audience! Mumbai main aa kar humein bohot khushi ho rahi hai”. His heartfelt Hindi words were met with a wave of emotion and the atmosphere became magical.

The evening began on a high note as musician Elyanna graced the stage. Her gig featured a mix of chart-toppers and soulful ballads, setting the perfect tone for the night, leaving the audience captivated.

Later Indian music composer-singer Jasleen Royal, performed some of her hits for the audience at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai.

Then came Coldplay as they performed their iconic hits like ‘Fix You,’ ‘Yellow,’ ‘Paradise’ and ‘Viva La Vida,’ taking fans on a journey through their discography.

Chris Martin’s soulful vocals, paired with the band's impeccable performance, left the audience spellbound, as every track was met with thunderous applause and uproarious singalongs.

Jasleen Royal returned again for a captivating collaboration with the band on the soulful track 'We Pray,' leaving the audience spellbound.

The concert, by BookMyShow, reaffirmed India’s growing reputation as a global hotspot for live entertainment.

With the second night of ‘Magic’ on January 19 and another unforgettable performance on January 21, the city is bracing for more potent doses of entertainment.

The tour will then head to Ahmedabad for two shows on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

