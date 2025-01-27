Coldplay's Chris Martin & his ladylove Dakota Johnson reach Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025

Mumbai, Jan 27 Coldplay singer Chris Martin and his ladylove Dakota Johnson have reached Prayagraj amidst the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. A video of the two in the city has been doing rounds on social media.

The visual shows Chris Martin and his ladylove Dakota Johnson sitting in a car. Respecting the Indian traditions, the couple was dressed in saffron attires. As the paparazzi approached them, the lovebirds seemed extremely excited as they made their way through the crowd in the holy city.

For those who do not know, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson arrived in India on 16th January 2025 for Coldplay's Indian leg of the musical tour. The band had their concerts lined up in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Their last show of the tour took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day. Commemorating the occasion, Chris Martin paid a heartfelt tribute to his host country with a beautiful rendition of the patriotic tracks "Vande Mataram", and '"Maa Tujhhe Salaam" during the Ahmedabad concert. The singer concluded the concert with, "Salute to Mother India" and even extended Republic Day wishes to everyone.

A couple of days ago, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted taking blessings at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. These two were accompanied by the Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre during their temple visit. The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress was seen covering her head with a saffron veil.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson also offered their prayers at the iconic Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai. While the Hollywood actress was seen looking pretty in a printed cotton suit with a dupatta draped over her head, the musician went with a pastel blue kurta, paired with a sacred Rudraksha mala. Dakota Johnson even whispered something into Nandi's ear. According to beliefs, if one whispers their wishes in Nandi's ear, they tend to come true.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor