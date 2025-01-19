Coldplay's Chris Martin mentions Jasprit Bumrah's name during his Mumbai concert, cricket fans get excited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 : British band Coldplay's Mumbai concert on Saturday turned out to be an unforgettable night not only for music lovers but also for cricket fans.

While performing one of his last songs on stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, surprised everyone when he all of sudden mentioned the name of India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

He said, "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. "

After thanking the fans, Martin added, "He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now."

Cricket fans definitely got excited when they heard Martin taking Bumrah's.

Many even assumed that Bumrah would actually come on stage. He did not show up but Martin's shout-out to Bumrah definitely evoked a loud cheer from the audience at the concert, organised by BookMyShow Live.

Bumrah was recently named Player of the Series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 after finishing with 32 wickets in the five-match series against Australia. He also captained the team India in the first and final Test.

Coming back to Coldplay's India tour, the band is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on January 19 and January 21 as well.

After Mumbai, they will head to Ahmedabad for two consecutive shows on January 25 and 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor