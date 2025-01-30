Coldplay's historic concert in Ahmedabad sets new records

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 30 : Ahmedabad made history on January 25 and 26, 2025, as it hosted India's largest-ever concert with British band Colplay captivating an audience of over 2.5 lakh people and setting new records in event management and tourism.

The concert, which took place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, saw 1.3 lakh tickets sold, drawing music enthusiasts from across India and beyond.

The successful execution of the event was a result of seamless collaboration between the Gujarat government, local authorities, and the concert organizers.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government provided exceptional support to the event, ensuring top-notch security, traffic management, and transportation for the concertgoers.

Departments such as the police and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation worked in coordination to ensure the concert's success.

The concert not only marked a milestone for Coldplay in India but also highlighted the growing potential of India's live concert economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized this achievement, saying, "You must have seen fabulous pictures of the Coldplay concert organised in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It shows that India has a massive scope for live concerts. Big artists from around the world are attracted towards India... I expect the state and the private sector to focus on needed infrastructure and skills."

Gujarat, which recently hosted the G-20 Summit and Cricket World Cup in 2023, further solidified its position as a hub for international events.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in a press note, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat has successfully hosted major international events such as the G-20 Summit and the Cricket World Cup in 2023. With the world-class infrastructure in place, the state continues to attract global events. The success of the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad further reinforces Gujarat's position as a premier destination for international gatherings."

In addition to the concert, Ahmedabad's metro services saw a record-breaking surge in ridership. Over two days, the metro recorded an astounding 4,05,264 passengers, surpassing previous records set during major sporting events.

The concert weekend generated Rs 66 lakh in metro revenue. This figure eclipsed the numbers seen during the 2023 Cricket World Cup and IPL events.

The success of the Coldplay concert was also due to meticulous planning and robust security measures. Over 1,800 police personnel, including senior officers, were deployed to ensure safety and order during the event.

Two dedicated control rooms and advanced CCTV systems monitored the venue, ensuring the highest levels of security for attendees.

Furthermore, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation ensured cleanliness and sanitation, clearing over 1,500 tons of waste within 48 hours.

The extensive waste management operation involved 492 sanitation workers, 14 JCB machines, and 27 trucks, which maintained a pristine environment around the concert venue.

The Coldplay concert also contributed significantly to the local economy. Over 900 flights arrived at Ahmedabad International Airport in just three days, bringing in a large number of visitors.

This influx of tourists not only attended the concert but also explored Ahmedabad's rich cultural offerings. The surge in visitors boosted local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and street vendors, contributing to an economic upliftment.

Coldplay came to India on January 16 for the band's musical tour. Chris along with the members of 'Coldplay' had concerts lined up in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Their last show of the Indian leg of the Music of the Spheres tour was conducted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day.

Chris paid a heartfelt tribute to India by singing patriotic tracks such 'Vande Mataram' and 'Maa Tujhhe Salaam' during the Ahmedabad concert on Sunday.

The soulful performance immediately enthralled the audience, and they reciprocated with loud cheers and applause.

He ended the concert with, "Salute to Mother India" and extended Republic Day wishes to everyone.

In another special moment during his concert, Chris also dedicated a beautiful song to the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. In a cheeky dig, Martin admitted that he didn't like him "destroy" the English batting lineup with his fiery bowling.

"O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket," Chris can be seen singing the song in a video shared on Disney+ Hotstar's Instagram handle.

Sunday's show was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Chris Martin concluded the concert by expressing gratitude and love for the vibrant crowd.

