Colin Farrell reveals how addiction manifested itself on ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ performance

Los Angeles, Sep 25 Hollywood star Colin Farrell is shedding light on the path he undertook to play gambling addict Lord Doyle in his upcoming film.

The actor is at the San Sebastián Film Festival with Edward Berger’s ‘Ballad of a Small Player’, reports ‘Variety’.

He spoke at the film’s press conference about the fast-paced thriller, as he said, “It’s pretty well-chronicled now my history with addiction, but I don’t think you have to be an addict to play an addict. I found (Doyle’s) internal push and pull to be a lovely place to start”.

He further mentioned, “He is somebody who doesn’t believe in his own worth, who is very self-centered to the point of being despicable. I still don’t have answers to anything in the script, I just have the experience of being in front of the camera with my fellow actors. As far as preparations go, I suppose I have some form of OCD that is given good life in regard to acting because you get to obsess about the characters and maybe imagine their history, their own personal kind of origin story”.

As per ‘Variety’, ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ is playing in official selection at the Basque festival just a year after Berger’s’ ‘Conclave’ bowed at the same event. Adapted from Lawrence Osborne’s novel, the film finds Lord Doyle adrift in the Eastern gambling mecca of Macau as his past and debts catch up with him. Close to breaking point, the man encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation.

Speaking about the practicalities of playing a gambler, Farrell recalled spending time within Macau’s sprawling casinos and learning about an addiction he is “thankful” to not have experienced.

“Gambling is one affliction that never really came near me. I’m glad to say I only damaged my body and my brain, not my bank account”, he added.

