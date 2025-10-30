Colin Farrell reveals how being hungover led to "46 takes" on 'Minority Report' scene, says Tom Cruise "wasn't happy"

Washington DC [US], October 30 : Actor Colin Farrell recently opened up about one of his most embarrassing moments on a film set, a day he came to work hungover and struggled to say a single line.

According to Deadline, Farrell, while speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, shared a funny yet regretful story from the set of 'Minority Report,' the 2003 sci-fi movie he starred in alongside Tom Cruise.

Farrell revealed that he had gone out drinking the night before his birthday, not realising he would have an early call time the next morning, noting that Cruise "was not very happy" with him.

"It was my birthday on May 31, and we were shooting. I begged production who did I think I was? on a $120 million film if they [could] not have me working on my birthday," he recalled on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "So, of course, my pickup time was 6 a.m. on May 31, and I got up to all sorts of nonsense the night before. I remember getting into bed, and as soon as I turned off the light, the phone rang. It was the driver, and he said, 'It's 10 past 6.' And I went, 'Oh, shit.'"

When Farrell arrived on set, assistant director David H. Venghaus stopped him, saying, "'You can't go to the set like this.'"

"And I went, 'Just get me six Pacifico Cervezas and a packet of 20 Reds.' Now, listen, it's not cool because two years later I went to rehab, right? But it worked in the moment. All the holy people that we look to on how to live life would say the present is all that counts," said Farrell, who has been sober since checking into a rehabilitation facility in 2006.

He shared that he had "a couple of beers" before filming began, but things didn't go as planned. The actor had to shoot one particular scene 46 times because he couldn't get his line right.

"I will never forget the line I had that I couldn't get out," he said. "It was, 'I'm sure you've all grasped the fundamental paradox of pre-crime methodology.' That was the line that started the scene. I remember [the crew] coming up and saying, 'Do you want to go out and take a breath of fresh air?' And I remember thinking, 'If I go out and take a breath of fresh air, I'll be under more pressure when I come back in to do better.' And I went, 'No, we'll just go through it.'"

