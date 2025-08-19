Colin Farrell starrer 'Ballad of a Small Player' trailer out, set to release in theatres on this day

Washington DC [US], August 19 : The makers of Colin Farrell starrer 'Ballad of a Small Player' have finally released the trailer of the film. It is directed by 'Conclave' director Edward Berger.

In the film, Farrell plays Lord Doyle, a man who spends all day and night on the casino floors of Macau. As he struggles to keep up with his debts, Fala Chen's Dao Ming, a casino employee, surfaces to save him, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, actress Tilda Swinton plays a private investigator named Cynthia Blithe who is hot on his trail and ready to confront him about his past.

The psychological thriller is Berger's follow-up to 'Conclave' and is based on a book by Lawrence Osborne. The screenplay is adapted by Rowan Joffe, best known for writing '28 Weeks Later' (2007).

Netflix shared the trailer of the film on its Instagram handle on Tuesday.

According to Variety, the film reunites director Berger with his team of artisans, including cinematographer James Friend, production designer Jonathan Houlding, costume designer Lisy Christl, editor Nick Emerson and composer Volker Bertelmann.

Berger has earned acclaim in recent years. His German-language remake of 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022) was nominated for best picture and won four Academy Awards, including international feature.

The movie also set a BAFTA record with seven awards, the most ever in the history of the awards. Berger followed that success with 'Conclave,' which secured a best adapted screenplay Oscar for Peter Straughan earlier this year.

The film is slated to open in U.S. theatres on October 15, arrive in U.K. and Ireland cinemas on October 17, and debut on the streamer on October 29, according to Variety.

Before that, the film will screen at TIFF and other fall film festivals, including the Zurich Film Festival, where Farrell will receive the Golden Icon Award.

