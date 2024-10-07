Colleen Hoover novel 'Reminders of Him' to be adapted into movie

Los Angeles [US], October 7 : A film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover book 'Reminders of Him' in the works.

Universal Pictures has landed the movie rights to the novel, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The adaptation of Reminders of Him will be penned by Hoover and Lauren Levine. The deal comes after the film adaptation of It Ends With Us earned over USD 300M in global ticket sales.

The project centers on Keena Rowan, a troubled young mother who yearns for a shot at redemption in her life after a tragic mistake.

Hoover and Levine will produce Reminders of Him through their Heartbones Entertainment banner. The makers are planning to release the film on February 13, 2026.

"I am excited as Reminders of Him holds a special place in my heart too. I feel confident Universal is the right partner to do this story justice. What better way to launch Heartbones Entertainment, my company with producing partner Lauren Levine. Our aim is to create something quite special for everyone," Hoover said in a statement.

The cast has not been announced yet.

