Collen Hoover's novel movie adaptation 'Regretting You' trailer out, movie to hit theatres on this day

Washington DC [US], August 5 : The makers of Dave Franco and Allison Williams starrer romantic drama 'Regretting You' have finally released the trailer of the film. It is based on Colleen Hoover's 2019 novel of the same name.

According to Variety, 'Regretting You' explores the strained relationship between young mother Morgan Grant, played by Allison Williams, and her 16-year-old daughter Clara, played by McKenna Grace, particularly in the aftermath of the tragic death of Morgan's husband and Clara's father, Chris, played by Scott Eastwood.

In addition to Allison Williams, McKenna Grace and Scott Eastwood, the film stars Dave Franco who plays Jonah, Morgan's love interest following the loss of her husband as well as Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald and Clancy Brown.

'The Fault in Our Stars' filmmaker Josh Boone directed the film from a screenplay by Susan McMartin.

Take a look at the trailer here:-

The movie is produced by Robert Kulzer under the banner of Constantin Film alongside Flavia Viotti, Harbinger Pictures' Brunson Green and Frayed Pages Media's Anna Todd.

Hoover serves as executive producer alongside Williams, Franco and Grace.

Paramount Pictures (Official Distributors of the film) shared the official trailer of the film on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DM-WaACRc6s/

'Regretting You' is slated to hit theatres on October 24.

'Regretting You' marks the latest Colleen Hoover bestseller headed to the big screen, following the 2024 film adaptation of 'It Ends With Us.'

Starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, 'It Ends With Us' surpassed industry expectations with a massive 350 million USD global box office gross, reported Variety.

Another upcoming film adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel is 'Verity,' produced by Amazon MGM Studios and scheduled for release in May 2026, according to the outlet.

Dakota Johnson stars as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who lands the opportunity of a lifetime: to complete a bestselling thriller series by renowned author Verity Crawford, portrayed by Anne Hathaway. '

Josh Hartnett also stars in the upcoming psychological romantic thriller as Verity's husband, Jeremy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor