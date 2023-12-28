Colman Domingo recalls challenges of starting his career in TV, films

Washington [US], December 28 : American actor and writer Colman Domingo talked candidly about the difficulties he faced earlier trying to get a break in TV and films, according to Deadline.

Following his 2014 Tony nomination for the musical 'The Scottsboro Boys', Domingo asserted that he was limited to trying out for roles with five dialogue or less, or "under-fives." In an interview with The New York Times, the Euphoria actor detailed a callback for HBO's Boardwalk Empire.

"This is the one that's going to change it up for me," Domingo thought at the time. "This is the one that's going to finally be my big break."

In a tuxedo, Domingo wowed the producers with his singing and dancing skills during the audition for the part of the maitre d' of a Black-owned nightclub.

"There was just one problem, his agent said. After the callback, a historical researcher on the show reminded producers that the maitre d's in those nightclubs were typically light-skinned, and Domingo was not. Boardwalk Empire had passed," read the article.

Domingo added, "That's when I lost my mind. I can't take it anymore, I think this is going to kill me."

According to Deadline, this moment had Domingo thinking of quitting acting for good. Fast forward ten years and Domingo is at a different place in his career. There's Oscar buzz around his acting work in Netflix's Rustin, and is currently starring in the musical film 'The Color Purple'.

Domingo claimed that he is currently a "offer-only" actor as a result of his experiences ten years ago. "I became an actor that was 'offer-only' probably sooner than the industry thought I should have," he said. "But I decided I have a body of work. You can go and look at it, you can ask other directors about me, and you can make me the offer or not," reported Deadline.

