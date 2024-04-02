Colman Domingo shares memories with Louis Gossett Jr, says, "there would be no me, if there was no him"

Washington [US], April 2 : American actor and writer Colman Domingo shared some of last memories of his late co-star Louis Gossett Jr, reported Variety.

Actor, playwright and director Domingo and Gossett Jr. co-starred in 2023's 'The Color Purple', one of the late Oscar winner's final films.

"Director Blitz Bazawule orchestrated a scene for the great Louis Gossett Jr and myself that remains one of the most unforgettable cinematic moments of my whole career. It's a moment produced just for our performance of Alice Walker's 'The Colour Purple'," Colman said.

"The moment of legacy between the two characters is shared as the film's universe and its women go beyond these two dysfunctional and dangerous individuals buried in generational misery. It's a quiet moment. Blitz saw something during one of our rehearsals and leaned into it. He allowed us to tap into something that only Black guys understand but may never be able to express. Cinematographer Dan Laustsen's camera stayed on us longer than usual. Blitz didn't set a time limit; he gave my character, Mister, so much room that he couldn't handle it any longer," he added.

Colman also talked about his expression of gratitude.

"The first day that I met Mr. Gossett, I said 'Thank you.' Those were the words I wanted to say. Because I knew that there would be no me if there was no him. And other giants like him. I always looked to him and James Earl Jones and Glynn Turman and Roscoe Lee Browne and Paul Winfield and Morgan Freeman and Sidney Poitier. Men who came from the theatre, like me, who gave such dignity to heroes and villains. Every character had grace in some way shape or form...

Colman continued, "I did a workshop years ago of a musical version of "An Officer and a Gentleman." I had seen the film a few times and I was desperate to find the Sgt. Foley in me. Lou had given so much prowess to define this character for a generation, including the first Oscar win for a Black actor in the supporting category, that I learned to divorce myself of any interpretation of a legendary actor such as he, because no artist can live up to something so detailed and nuanced and truly their own making," he said.

As per Variety, Colman said that he shared some memorable moments with the late actor.

"Lou and I had many moments off-screen just chatting about life and art, and he constantly would talk about the responsibility of youth. To get involved and make this world better. He was a teacher and a humanitarian. He wore Kente clothes and sat with a walking stick. He would ask me after a take, with all the humility in the world, "Was that okay?" I looked at him and said, 'Anything you give us is a gift.' And I meant that. He brought years of experience, intelligence, good humour, light and love to our set. I felt a kinship with him. I called him "Daddy" the entire time since he was Ole Mista and I was his son."

"When he wrapped, I kissed his hands twice. I asked Fantasia to sing a song of thank you. He told us, "Knock 'em dead, now." He had tears in his eyes. I couldn't thank him enough for all that he had given. He ran his race for us. It is up to us to "Knock 'em dead, now," the actor said, reported Variety.

