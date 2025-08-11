Colombian rapper Maluma halts concert to call out woman who brought baby without ear protection

Los Angeles [US], August 11 : Colombian singer Maluma has been trending on the internet ever since a video of him schooling a woman at his concert went viral.

As per People, Maluma called out the female attendee for bringing a baby to his Mexico City concert without ear protection.

"With all due respect... how old are they?" Maluma asked the mother in Spanish. "A year old? Less? A year."

"Do you think it's a good idea to bring a 1-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f high?" he questioned, per a translation from Variety. "Where is the sound this loud? That baby doesn't even know what it's doing here."

"Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It's heavy. It's your responsibility," the musician continued. "You're waving them around like they're a toy. That baby doesn't want to be there, for real. I'm telling you with all love and respect, now that I'm a father... would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware."

Maluma garnered applause from many netizens for pointing out the woman over her "negligence".

" He's right," a netizen wrote.

"That irresponsible mother deserved that kind of embarrassment Who takes a 1 year old to a concert," another one wrote.

The "Sobrio" performer welcomed his first child, a daughter named Paris Londono Gomez, in March 2024 with girlfriend Susana Gomez.

Since then, Maluma (whose real name is Juan Luis Londono Arias) has been candid about his love for being a father, and has spoken about wanting to be an example for his daughter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor