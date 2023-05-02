Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath's new special 'Mood Kharab' to stream from this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, on Tuesday, announced the release date of his upcoming standup special 'Mood Kharab'.

Taking to Instagram, Biswa shared a poster which he captioned, "if everything about the world makes you angry too, you're at the right place! #MoodKharaabOnPrime, May 5."

The upcoming standup special will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from May 5.

Speaking about his special, Biswa Kalyan Rath said, "I have been associated with Prime Video since 2017 when my first stand-up special Biswa Mast Aadmi premiered on the service. Since then, we have collaborated for Comicstaan Seasons 1 and 2 and now with yet another stand-up special, I feel life has come full circle. It was really amazing to work again with my friend and one of the best comedians in India Kanan Gill, who has directed the special. Capturing the mood of the world and audiences nowadays, I explored relatable topics like online shopping, childhood frustration, Metaverse in my new special. Laughter is the best medicine, and with Mood Kharaab, I hope I can bring a much-needed dose of it in everyone's lives"

Soon after he shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"it's coming, it's coming, stay calm," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "So looking forward."

"A show called "Mood Kharab" would make your Mood Achha," a user wrote.

Shot in London, the stand-up special is performed by Biswa Kalyan Rath in his trademark rant style where he is venting out about varied relatable hooks such as The Metaverse, online shopping, fairy tales, childhood frustration and how the world is an irritating place.

