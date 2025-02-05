Comedian Pranit More Assaulted: Veer Pahariya Condemns Attack, Says ‘No One Deserves This’

Actor Veer Pahariya has spoken out against the unfortunate incident involving comedian Pranit More, after reports surfaced that a group of individuals allegedly assaulted More following a joke about Veer at a recent comedy show. In a heartfelt statement, Veer made it clear that he had no involvement in the attack and strongly condemned any form of violence.“I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More,” Veer shared in a public statement. “I want to make it absolutely clear—I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity.”

The incident, which has sparked widespread conversation on social media, took an unexpected turn when reports suggested that some individuals, claiming to be Veer’s supporters, took matters into their own hands and physically attacked Pranit More. However, Veer has distanced himself from any such actions, emphasizing that he has always approached online criticism with grace and never retaliated with aggression. “To Pranit and his fans—I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this. I will personally ensure that whoever was responsible is held accountable,” he added, reassuring both the comedian and his followers that he does not stand for violence in any form.

Fans and fellow artists have come forward in support of Veer’s stance, acknowledging his history of handling trolling with humor and positivity. Veer has always embraced constructive criticism and has often been seen engaging sportingly with lighthearted banter directed at him.Sources close to the actor have also confirmed that he is actively looking into the situation and will take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Authorities have yet to issue a statement on the attack, and it remains unclear whether any arrests have been made