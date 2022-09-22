Comedian Raju Srivastava cremated at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi

Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 after 41 days of hospitalisation. On August 10, he collapsed after working out in the gym. He was rushed to AIIMS Delhi and was put on a ventilator. The comedian is survived by his wife and two children. Raju Srivastava was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi today.

Comedians Ahsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal attended the last rites and funeral the late comedian in Delhi. His funeral was attended by his family members and close relatives. Condolence messages continue to pour in after the demise of stand-up comedian and actor Raju Srivastava. Eminent sand artist Padmashri Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute to the late comedian through his sand art.He wrote, "Hasate Hasate Rula Diya. You will live in the hearts of Millions. Tribute to comedy king #rajusrivastava #OmShanti.