Comedian Sunil Pal Kidnapped: Actor Opens Up About His Sudden Disappearance and 20 Lakh Ransom Demand

Comedian Sunil Pal, recently went missing after attending a show outside Mumbai.He recently opened up about the chilling sequence of events that many had mistaken to be a PR stunt. His wife, Sarita claimed that during that time, she had tried contacting Sunil multiple times but his phone was switched off, and claimed that he was kidnapped. Following his return, the comedian had an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, revealing a bone-chilling sequence of events.

Sunil revealed that he was kidnapped under the guise of a show booking in Haridwar. On December 2, he embarked on what he thought was a routine performance. However, things took a dark turn when he arrived at the location. He shared in the interview:

“December 2 ko mujhe ek show ke liye jaana tha and show ke naam par booking huyi thi. Jab main waha pahuncha, toh woh kidnapping thi. Chehre pe patti bandh ke mujhe lekar gaye. Shuruaat mein ache se rahe, aage chalke mujhe patti bandh ke lekar gaye. One and a half hour ke safar mein mujhe kidnap kiya and bola humein aapse kuchh nahin chahiye, hume paise de do, hum apko chhod denge.

Sunil revealed that his abductors had promised to release him once he paid them the money. They initially demanded Rs. 20 lakh as ransom but later reduced it to Rs. 10 lakh, eventually settling for Rs, 7.5 lakh. After his money got transferred to their accounts, they released him at around 6:30 pm. In Sunil’s words:

“Pehle Rs 20 lakh maanga aur main samjh gaya ki yeh log khatarnak hai and mujhe jaane denge nahin. Baad mein phir Rs 10 lakh bola and fir jo baatcheet huyi toh unhone account transfer ke naam pe mujhe doston ke numbers liye. Phir paise transfer huye Rs. 7.50 lakh, aur unhonein mujhe chhoda 6.30 baje.” Even though Sunil was safe, he could not locate the place where he was taken because he was blindfolded. The kidnappers left him on Meerut Road near the Ghaziabad Metro, and even gave him Rs. 20,000 for a flight ticket back home. They even expressed regret, saying that they wanted him to be with his family, before letting him go.

Sunil rose to fame by winning the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005 and starred in popular films like Apna Sapna Money Money, Hum Tum, and Phir Hera Pheri