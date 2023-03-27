Comedy king Innocent to be cremated today at 5pm

Popular Malayalam actor Innocent breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi on March 26. He was 75 years old. The actor was admitted to the hospital in the first week of March after he complained of a throat infection. As reported earlier, Innocent was under cancer treatment for several years. The body will be kept at the Kadavanthra Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium in Ernakulam from 8 am to 11 am on Monday, March 27, for the public to pay respects. The body will then be shifted to his hometown Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district and kept at the Town Hall till 3 pm. After that, the body will be taken to his house and the funeral will be held in the Cathedral Church of Irinjalakuda, by 5 pm on Monday.

A cancer survivor, he suffered multiple organ failure and was on medical support during the last few days. "His condition had worsened. There was a medical board meeting to review his condition, and all efforts were taken to revive him. He left us by 10.30 pm," Industries Minister P Rajeev told the media. Innocent was admitted at the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi. Innocent's funeral and public display of the body are all arranged by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), a union of Malayalam film directors and technicians. He served as the President of the A.M.M.A. for many years.