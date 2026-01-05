“Comedy Needs Honesty, and I Went All Out in One Two Cha Cha Chaa” — Nyrraa M Banerji

Actor Nyrraa M Banerji is all set to tickle funny bones across the country with her upcoming film One Two Cha Cha Chaa, a rib-tickling entertainer packed with comedy, chaos, and character-driven fun. Designed as a Pan-India comedy, the film blends regional flavour with universal humour, making it relatable to audiences beyond linguistic and cultural boundaries. Known for her fearless approach to diverse roles across industries, Nyrraa steps into a refreshingly quirky space that allows her to unleash sharp comic timing, expressive antics, and unmistakable desi charm—this time for viewers nationwide.

Far from being just a catchy title, One Two Cha Cha Chaa promises a laugh riot fuelled by situational comedy, eccentric characters, and a strong desi flavour that resonates across India’s varied cultural landscape. At the heart of the film is Nyrraa’s character—loud, lovable, unpredictable, and impossible to ignore—crafted to connect with audiences from metros to small towns.

In the film, Nyrraa portrays a woman who lives life on her own terms and speaks her mind without filters. Her unapologetic Bihari accent is not just a detail but a defining trait, adding layers of humour and authenticity to every situation. While rooted in a specific region, the character’s emotions, chaos, and comic reactions are universal, making the humour accessible to Pan-India audiences. The comedy organically flows from everyday moments, misunderstandings, and exaggerated reactions, ensuring the situational comedy remains both relatable and hilarious across languages.

Adding gravitas to the project is Nyrraa’s collaboration with veteran actor Ashutosh Rana, a name respected across Indian cinema. His intense, seasoned screen presence creates a compelling contrast with Nyrraa’s vibrant comic energy. Speaking about her role, Nyrraa shared, “This character is mad, dramatic, emotional, funny—all at the same time. The accent, the behaviour, the little quirks… I enjoyed every bit of going a little crazy on screen. Comedy looks easy, but it needs honesty, and I completely surrendered to the madness of this role. I love that this character can make people laugh across regions.”

Sources from the set reveal that several scenes were elevated by Nyrraa’s improvisations. Her natural comic instincts reportedly had the crew in splits between takes, with many spontaneous moments making it to the final cut—adding freshness and authenticity that transcends language barriers.

Meanwhile, Nyrraa continues to enjoy the success of her song “Ishq Dishoom,” which has been garnering massive traction across platforms nationwide. The track’s catchy vibe and her energetic screen presence have further strengthened her Pan-India connect with audiences.

Blending smart situational comedy with authentic desi charm, One Two Cha Cha Chaa steers away from overused slapstick and instead relies on strong characters and organic humour—making it a family-friendly entertainer for audiences across India.

With this project, Nyrraa M Banerji once again proves her versatility and growing Pan-India appeal. As audiences gear up for a laughter-packed experience, one thing is certain—One Two Cha Cha Chaa will have Nyrraa dancing straight into hearts across the country, one laugh, one accent, and one hilarious antic at a time.