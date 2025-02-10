"Comedy not my forte": Ranveer Allahbadia apologizes after crass jokes on roast show spark outrage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia also known as BeerBiceps on Monday apologized for his "inappropriate" remarks that were made in an "insensitive" manner during the YouTube episode of the show 'India's got Latent' for which he received massive backlash.

Allahbadia shared a one-minute video on his X account apologising for his comments on the show. "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry," he wrote.

A formal complaint was filed against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show 'India's Got Latent' after alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show.

Allahbadia issued an apology in a video that he shared on his X account hours after facing backlash saying that "comedy is not his forte" and that "it wasn't cool."

Admitting that his comments were "inappropriate," the podcaster said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

"Obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind what happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part," he added.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, saying, "The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get just better," he said.

Allahbadia added that he has asked 'India's Got Latent' to remove "insensitive sections" from the episode which featured him. "I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said.

Take a look at his apology.

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd— Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

During an appearance on 'India's Got Latent show', the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents.... or join in once and stop it forever?"

The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming Allahbadia for his offensive remarks.

A complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission in which the complainant alleged that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women. The complaint states that the remarks were made to gain popularity and financial benefit through online broadcasts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor