Comedy series 'Acapulco' to end with Season 4

Washington [US], May 7 : The Eugenio Derbez-led and executive-produced comedy series 'Acapulco' will conclude after its upcoming fourth season, premiering with two episodes on Apple TV+ on July 23.

Acapulco premiered in 2021, inspired by 'How to Be A Latin Lover'. The series tells the story of Maximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. Derbez played the same character in the present day as Arrison portrayed him in his early years, reported Deadline.

The ensemble cast also includes Fernando Carsa, Rafael Cebrian, Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez, Carlos Corona, Chord Overstreet, Regina Reynoso, Jessica Collins, and Regina Orozco. In addition to returning stars Damian Alcazar, Jaime Camil, and Cristo Fernandez, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Omar Chaparro join the new season as recurring guest stars, as per the outlet.

"These four seasons have been magical," Derbez shared, adding, "Acapulco brought joy and heart to audiences around the world, and while saying goodbye is bittersweet, I'm so proud of what we created. From our incredible cast, writers, and directors, to the way we celebrated Mexico's culture, beauty, and warmth it's been an unforgettable ride."

'Acapulco' is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions, and The Tannenbaum Company. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell.

The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman. Winsberg also executive produces with showrunner Sam Laybourne. Additional executive producers include Kim and Eric Tannenbaum, as well as Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Jaime Eliezer Karas also executive produces and directs, and Sonia Gambaro co-executive produces for 3Pas Studios, reported Deadline.

