Complete audio of Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' released

Chennai, Aug 2 The makers of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'Coolie', featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, on Saturday released the complete audio of the film, comprising eight tracks including the instrumental number 'Coolie Disco', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to X to share all the platforms on which the complete audio was available. It wrote, "#Coolie audio out now!#Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th" and shared a poster that said "Audio out now" and carried the names of all eight tracks released.

The eight tracks of the film are 'Coolie Disco' (an instrumental piece), Chikitu (with lyrics by Arivu), Uyirnaadi Nanbane (Vishnu Edavan), I am the danger (Heisenberg), Monica (Vishnu Edavan, Asal Kolaar), Kokki (Rap by Amogh Balaji), Powerhouse (Arivu) and Mobsta (Heisenberg).

The makers chose to release the complete audio just ahead of the grand event that has been scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium on Saturday.

Coolie has already triggered huge expectations. In fact, it has made headlines by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry also suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this year.

Hamsini Entertainment, a key player in international film distribution, is backing the film’s global distribution. Sources in the industry claim that with 'Coolie', Hamsini Entertainment is gearing up for their biggest release yet, targeting distribution in over a 100 countries, making it one of the most widespread international releases for an Indian film.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh has composed the music for the film, marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

