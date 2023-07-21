Complete Winners List: Kerala State Film Awards 2023 Announced

Kerala Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian on Friday (July 21) announced the winners of the 53rd edition of the Kerala State Film Awards. A jury led by acclaimed Bengali film director and screenwriter, Goutam Ghose, and consisting of actor Gauthami, cinematographer Hari Nair, singer Jency Gregory, and sound designer D Yuvaraj, was responsible for selecting the winners of the awards. These awards were presented by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

Though the awards were supposed to be announced on July 19, the government deferred the event to Friday following the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The Best Actor win marks Mammootty's eight Kerala State Film Award and the fifth for Best Actor. He had faced stiff competition from Kunchacko Boban, whose performance in Nna Thaan Case Kodu earned him the Special Jury Mention (Acting). Alencier Ley Lopez also got a Special Jury Mention for his role in Maju's Appan. While Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam won the award for Best Film, Nna Thaan Case Kodu took home the honour for Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.

Director Mahesh Narayanan was adjudged the Best Director for his film Ariyippu, which also had Kunchacko Boban in the lead. Ratheesh Balakrishnan Menon, who had directed Nna Thaan Case Kodu, won the award for Best Screenplay (Original). Meanwhile, Vazhakku, Thallumaala, Pallotty 90's Kids and Ela Veezha Poonchira were the other films that dominated this year's awards.

Here's the complete list of awards:

Awards for acting, film and direction

Best Actor - Mammootty (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam)

Best Actress - Vincy Aloshious (Rekha)

Best Film – Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Second Best Film - Adithattu

Best Director - Mahesh Narayanan (Ariyippu)

Best Character Actress - PP Kunhikrishnan (Nna Thaan Case Kodu)

Best Character Actress - Devi Varma (Saudi Vellakka)

Best Debut Director - Shahi Kabir (Ela veezhapoonchira)

Best Child Actor - Master Da Vinci (Pallotty 90's Kids)

Best Child Actress - Thanmaya (Vazhakku)

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value - Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Best Children's Film - Pallotty 90's Kids

Special Jury Award (Acting) - Kunchacko Boban (Nna Thaan Case Kodu) and Alencier Ley Lopez (Appan)

Special Jury Mention (Direction) - Biswajith S and Rareesh

Special Award in Any Category for Women/Transgender - Shruthi Sharanyam

Awards for music

Best Music Director (Songs) - M Jayachandran (Pathonpathaam Noottaandu and Ayisha)

Best Music Director (Score) - Dawn Vincent (Nna Thaan Case Kodu)

Best Male Singer - Kapil Kapilan (Kanave | Pallotty 90's Kids)

Best Female Singer - Mridula Warrier (Mayilpeeli Pathonpathaam Noottaandu)

Best Lyrics - Rafeeque Ahammed (Thiramaala | Viddiyude Mash)

Technical awards

Best Screenplay (Original) - Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval (Nna Thaan Case Kodu)

Best Screenplay (Adapted) - Rajesh Kumar R (Oru Thekkan Thallu Case)

Best Story - Kamal KM (Pada)

Best Cinematography - Manesh Madhavan (Ela Veezhapoonchira) and Chandru Selvaraj (Vazhakku)

Best Editor - Nishad Yousuf (Thallumaala)

Best Art Director - Jyothish Sankar (Nna Thaan Case Kodu)

Best Choreography - Shobi Paul Raj (Thallumaala)

Best Sound Mixing - Vipin Nair (Nna Thaan Case Kodu)

Best Sound Design - Ajay (Ela veezhapoonchira)

Best VFX - Aneesh D, Sumesh Gopal (Vazhakku)

Best Dubbing Artiste - Pauly Valson (Ayisha Rawther | Saudi Vellakka)

Best Dubbing Artiste - Shobi Thilakan (Padaveeran Thampi | Pathonpathaam Noottandu)

Best Costume Designer - Manjusha Radhakrishnan (Saudi Vellakka)

Best Make-up Artiste - Ronex Xavier (Bheeshmaparvam)