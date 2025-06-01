Complete Your Education First' — Saif Ali Khan on Parents’ Initial Reaction to Acting

It was in 1993 when Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut with Parampara. From then to now, he has come a long way in his acting career and has created an illustrious filmography over the decades. While many know that Saif hails from a rich film family, he shared how his parents reacted when he expressed the desire to work in films. In a recently held global event, Saif Ali Khan shared that he was spotted by a director, who suggested he try his luck in movies. However, the moment changed everything when he was asked to focus on his education.

Saif shared, “My parents had shot an ad for a suiting company. The director saw me and said, ‘Why don’t you be part of it too?’ So I did. Later he said, ‘You should come to Bombay and try your luck in movies.’ I thought, wow - what an exciting idea! I asked my parents… and they said, ‘Absolutely not. Finish your education first.’”

He added, “That moment changed everything for me. Not just acting, but the idea of working in a world where every day is different, where you bring ideas to life. That meant something.” And since then, there has been no looking back for Saif Ali Khan. Over the years, Saif has delivered films that have not only earned the iconic status, but also hold immense recall value. Hum Tum, Cocktail, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Race, Dil Chahta Hai, Go Goa Gone, Love Aaj Kal and many more films will make you come back after watching them for the zillionth time! And there's absolutely no guilt about it!

Saif Ali Khan continues to build his legacy with four upcoming projects. He is gearing up for Race 4, a biopic in collaboration with director Rahul Dholakia, an untitled project with Priyadarshan, and another untitled project with Hansal Mehta. When it comes to fusing authenticity and relatability with a smart blend of drama and entertainment, leave it on Saif Ali Khan to tick all the boxes of delivering a packaged entertainer.