"Completely blowing us away": Alia Bhatt lauds Ranbir Kapoor for 'Animal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 : Actor Ranbir Kapoor is garnering a lot of praise for his performance in the movie 'Animal.'

Kapoor's wife and actor Alia Bhatt on Saturday heaped praises on Ranbir for his performance in the movie.

Alia took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of her husband. She wrote, "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft.. & for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist.. & for literally making our daughter take her first steps today.. For completely blowing us away with your performance... & for making all of the above look so easy. Congratulations my not-so-little animal."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The first picture showcased a candid picture from the screening of 'Animal,' where Alia is seen supporting her husband Ranbir.

The 'Raazi' actor exuded boss lady vibes in a black casual suit paired with a white customized T-shirt with her hubby Ranbir's 'Animal' character printed on it.

The second picture showcased Ranbir reading a book named 'I love Dad.'

Talking about the total day 1 collection, the film minted Rs 54.75 crore (Hindi), as per a statement shared by Taran.

Taran Adarsh took to X to share that the film minted Rs 63.80 crore in all languages on the release day.

"'ANIMAL' IS SENSATIONAL... Non-holiday / non-festival release. Non-franchise. No superstar cameos. 'Adults' certificate. 3+ hours run time. Clash with another film... Yet, #Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across #India... Fri Rs 54.75 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice. NOTE: Biggest start for an 'Adults' certified film. Biggest opener of #RanbirKapoor. #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri Rs 9.05 cr. ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: Rs 63.80 cr Nett BOC."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

'Animal' gave Ranbir his career's biggest opener ever.

Undoubtedly, the film did great business at the box office despite the clash with Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur.'

'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The 3 hour-21 minute long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor