"Completely different person...": Anupam Kher praises Mahima Chaudhry's positivity and courage post-cancer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared a video with actress and breast cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry to promote their upcoming film 'The Signature'.

He also talked about their journey, remembering when Mahima first appeared in a viral video with Anupam, showing her bald look after battling cancer.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, the actor shared the video, praising Mahima for her courage and resilience, saying she has transformed into a "completely different person" filled with life and positivity.

"In the last two years, you're a completely different person, full of life and positivity. How did you become like that?" Anupam Kher said in the video.

Mahima also shared that this new phase of her life feels like a "restart", as she has done more films after her recovery.

"You just gave me a restart. You know, one would never imagine restarting after giving up on their looks, their hair, as an actor. This is a new way to restart my career. I've done three, four more films after that," she said.

Along with the video, Anupam added a beautiful caption that reads, "It was during the shooting of #TheSignature when the video of #MahimaChaudhry with me in a bald look went viral. That was the first time she went public about being a #BreastCancer survivor! Two years later, we are promoting our film. And I want to say it loudly that Mahima is undoubtedly one of the bravest human beings I have ever met. She, her smile, and her courage are beautiful and infectious! Her performance in our film is BRILLIANT! Bravo my dearest! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. Love and prayers always."

The Signature explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.

Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, the film features an impressive cast of Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.

The film follows Arvind (Anupam Kher), whose life is turned upside down when his wife collapses at the airport just before an anticipated trip.

The film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 4, offering viewers a heartfelt narrative of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

