"Completely fake": Aamir Khan's team reacts to viral poster of actor as Guru Nanak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : Amidst consternation over a series of deepfake videos and pictures, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has fallen prey to the technology yet again.

Recently, a poster featuring Aamir as Guru Nanak went viral, evoking a range of reactions. However, on Monday, the actor's team issued an official statement saying that the poster is "completely fake and AI-generated.

"The poster showing Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak is completely fake and AI generated. Aamir Khan has no connection to any such project. He holds the highest respect for Guru Nanak and would never be part of anything disrespectful. Please don't fall for fake news," the statement read.

Last year, during the Lok Sabha elections, the audio of a 10-year-old video of Aamir was overlaid with a fake AI-generated audio to give an impression that he endorsed a political party.

In response, Aamir filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police against the fake video.

"We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process," Aamir's spokesperson said in a statement that was issued last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will come up with 'Sitaare Zameen Par' this year. If reports are to be believed, Genelia D'Souza has a pivotal role in the film.

During the press event that was conducted on his birthday, Aamir also opened up about his upcoming projects, revealing how passionate he is to adapt the epic Mahabharat into a film.

"We are just starting with the writing process. We are putting together a team...so let's see how that goes," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor