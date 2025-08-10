Completely immersed in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, says director Harish Shankar as he trashes rumours on his next project

Hyderabad, Aug 10 Director Harish Shankar, who is in the process of directing Ustaad Bhagat Singh, featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Sunday trashed all the rumours that were doing the rounds on his upcoming film, saying he would "personally share the details at the right time through an official announcement."

Taking to his X timeline to trash a number of claims being made about his next film on social media, Harish Shankar wrote, "The various news items about my next project are purely speculative. I will personally share the details at the right time through an official announcement. For now, my team and I are completely immersed in UBS. #UstaadBhagatSingh @MythriOfficial"

Harish Shankar's clarification comes in the wake of a number of people making different claims on social media about his next project after Ustaad Bhagat Singh. While some claimed the director would be working with producer Dil Raju and Ravi Teja next, some others claimed that the director would be working with Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, postproduction work on Ustaad Bhagat Singh is progressing at a brisk pace.

It may be recalled that on July 29 this year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had completed shooting the film's climax.

Taking to its X timeline, production house Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, wrote, "#UstaadBhagatSingh completes shooting for climax. An electrifying climax high on emotions and action was wrapped up under the supervision of #NabaKanta master."

The production house had praised actor Pawan Kalyan for making time for their film's shoot despite his busy schedule as he was also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and he also had to turn up for the promotions of his recently released film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan had officially joined the unit that was shooting in Hyderabad in the month of June.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Music for this film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is on a success spree. Cinematography for the film is by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman is choreographing the action sequences in this film which will have Anand Sai as its production designer.

Screenplay for the film is by K. Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor