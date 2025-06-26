"Completely Immersed Myself in the Role": Sheena Chohan On Her Bollywood Debut In Sant Tukaram Biopic

Actress Sheena Chohan plays the lead female role - Avalai Jija Bai, Sant Tukaram’s wife - in her Hindi debut film 'Sant Tukaram', which is scheduled for theatrical release on July 18th. In historical and cultural depictions, Avali is often portrayed as a realistic and courageous woman who wrestles with her husband’s unwavering spiritual path and his perceived detachment from familial responsibilities. Speaking about her character, Sheena Chohan said: “We aim to inspire today’s generation with the real story of what Saint Tukaram has done for the people – we are telling the original, real message of God Vitthal – about how if you believe from the heart – then anything is possible."

Concluding the same, she said, "I wanted to make sure that I brought my director Aditya Om’s vision of Avali Jija bai to life and to bring perfection to the character I hired a Marathi translator, who guided me to read the original 15th-century historical books and texts on my character Avali Jija Bai. To understand the culture and its nature, I spent time with the women in the village where Sant Tukaram and Avali Jija Bai lived. My interactions with these village women, made me understand and fit into the spirit of my character." Subodh Bhave, the Marathi cinema superstar and biopic king, who is headlining the film in the titular character of Sant Tukaram said, “Sheena understands the directors' vision and whether it be an emotional scene or any type of scene - she had performed the role with honesty and full commitment – she’s the one who is always on her toes about how she can contribute to the scenes in a new way and bring in uniqueness to her character. To have a co-actor like Sheena, who is very honest, passionate, and sincere is a different joy and that enjoyment I got while working with her in Sant Tukaram.”



Backed by a stellar ensemble cast — including Sanjay Mishra, Arun Govil, Shishir Sharma, Hemant Pandey, Ganesh Yadav, Lalit Tiwari, Mukesh Bhatt and Shiva Suryavanshi as Mambaji — the film paints a vivid canvas of characters that reflect the social, spiritual, and political currents of Tukaram’s time. Lending gravitas to the narrative, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna serves as the film’s narrator, guiding viewers through the saint’s transformative journey with philosophical depth and emotional resonance.The film’s music — composed by Nikhil Kamath, Ravi Tripathi, and Veeral & Laavan — draws richly from the Abhanga tradition, blending classical purity with folk intensity to craft an auditory experience that is devotional, emotional, and immersive. The soundtrack is designed to mirror Tukaram’s inner journey — from pain to peace, from protest to creating a Spritual revolution .

Directed by Aditya Om and Produced by B. Gautham under Curzon Films in association with Purushottam Studios, Sant Tukaram is positioned as a truly pan-Indian theatrical experience. With its rich historical detail, cinematic scale, and emotionally charged storytelling, the film aspires to transcend language and regional boundaries — resonating with audiences across cultures and spiritual paths.