Composer Nadeem Saifi talks about YouTube & other emerging alternate film distribution outlets

Mumbai, Aug 23 Composer Nadeem Saifi reflected on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and other emerging alternative distribution outlets for films and their impact on content consumption.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, he was asked, "Your latest film 'Andaaz 2' has been released. However, it couldn't secure many screens due to competition from a few big-budget films. What's your take on politics within Bollywood that often prevents smaller films from getting a fair run in theatres?

Speaking to IANS, the first-half of the popular composer duo Nadeem–Shravan said: "Whenever there are bad elements in the world, God always sends the good elements also. Google, YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, and TikTok have emerged as the good elements in this situation. I also believe that in the coming time, these platforms are going to play a very big part in this, as now films have also started to release on YouTube. Through YouTube, the audience can also watch the movie on their television screens."

He added that YouTube, which he believes to be one of the best platforms around the world, along with TikTok, Spotify, and others, will serve as another major outlet for film distribution in the future.

"Films will be shown in theatres, along with YouTube, Facebook, and other such platforms," he concluded.

Talking about “Andaaz 2,” the project directed by Suneel Darshan stars debutants Aayush Kumar and Aakaisha as leads.

Sharing how he locked in on Aayush for the sequel, Suneel revealed: "I had scripted 'Andaaz 2' and also completed the songs-recording of the entire album with just the final stage of casting to execute(guess I have this tendency to seek artistes’ confirmations last) when my casting director brought male artistes to approve for the protagonist’s friend’s roles & amongst them was this person who I felt could be my best choice not for the friend but in the leading man’s role… his persona & look qualified for the lead character Aarav & I decided to go by my intuition and signed him up… the leading man Aarav Kumar was born at that moment & it took quite a while for the actuality to register in his mind."

A sequel to the 2003 film “Andaaz”, the movie reached the cinema halls on August 8.

